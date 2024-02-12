“I think this is an amazing idea” - Former MLB pitcher Trevor May acknowledges baseball's inclusion in 2028 Olympic games

Baseball has been confirmed as one of the sports that will be played at the 2028 Olympic Games that will happen in Los Angeles. It is the seventh time that baseball has been featured in the Olympics, the last being the Tokyo Games in 2020 where Japan defeated the US to win the gold medal.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio, former baseball pitcher Trevor May recently reacted to the opportunity for MLB players to compete in the 2028 Olympics. While expressing his regret of being unable to play in the World Baseball Classic last year, May said that this could provide players with valuable All-Star game experience.

“I think this is an amazing idea, especially for keep getting the whole world involved and I think that it will get more guys an opportunity to have like an All-star game experience,” said Trevor May. “One of my biggest regrets is not getting the play in the World Baseball Classic. I wanted to do so badly, especially this last year.”

“So if you can get a bunch of guys who are in really good shape. Everyone's in mid-season shape, you're going to get really good quality baseball.”

May added that getting other countries such as Japan and Korea on board would not be a problem and that they would likely witness quality baseball, with players being in mid-season shape during the Olympics.

“That's kind of what we do anyway. So getting everyone on board isn't hard. So I just think that it's very doable. And at the end of the day, they're just gonna start weighing the economics of it for the game. That's who's gonna come down to it. And I hope they decide to do it. I really think it would be so much fun to watch and so much fun to play in the guys that play in it.”

2028 Olympics could be scheduled during All-Star break in mid-July

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the proposal by Wasserman CEO Casey Wasserman for the 2028 Olympics suggests a star-studded tournament that involves up to eight countries. It says that the tournament will be played for a short period, most likely five or six days, to not interrupt the regular MLB season.

Baseball at the 2028 Olympics is likely to occur during the MLB’s All-Star break from July 14 to July 30. There is a possibility that the MLB All-Star Game might not happen that year, as the Olympics would serve a similar purpose, or they might find a way to have both of them.

