The New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park, winning the opener 3-1 and the nightcap 4-1. The Yankees (73-72), tied the Red Sox for the basement of the AL East. They have not finished in last place in their division since 1990.

Carlos Rodon started both games for the Yankees, allowing one run in five innings in the opener and two runs in five innings in the nightcap. Zach McAllister, Anthony Misiewicz, Matt Bowman, and Nick Ramirez were the story of the day, allowing just one run in nine innings. Notably, they all made their first appearances for the Yankees this season.

"I think guys were juiced [...] A long day at Fenway, kind of muggy and humid and drizzly. It’s satisfying when you can grab two" - Aaron Boone on McAllister’s and Bowman’s outings.

How did the Yankees perform during both games of the doubleheader?

The Yankees trailed 2-0 in the sixth inning of the opener before scoring three runs to take the lead. Gleyber Torres had two RBIs in the inning.

They then fell behind 1-0 in the first inning of the nightcap before tying the game in the fifth on an RBI single by Estevan Florial. Jake Baurer’s fielder’s choice in the sixth inning gave the Yankees the lead for good.

The sweep has a much-needed win for the Yankees, who had been having one of their worst seasons in years, below .500. The Yankees are now tied with the Red Sox for fourth place in the AL East, 18.5 games behind first-place Baltimore Orioles.

"It was a great day for us [...] We got some big contributions from a lot of different guys" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

They Yankees will look to continue their momentum when they face the Red Sox again on Wednesday.

Neither the Yankees nor the Red Sox are mathematically eliminated from the 2023 playoffs. However, both teams are still trailing the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot by 7 games and their odds of reaching the postseason have dramatically decreased in September. With 17 games remaining in the season, it is unlikely, yet possible for any or both teams to reach the postseason.

The bullpen has been a major issue for the Yankees all season, but it was a strength in the doubleheader. If the bullpen can continue to pitch well, the Yankees will be in good shape to close the 2023 MLB season.