“I don't think he's hit his stride" - Rangers manager Bruce Bochy feels Evan Carter yet to unleash potential despite breaking out of slump

Last year, Texas Rangers wonder prospect Evan Carter filled in for the injured Adolis Garcia mid-season. He went on par with the All-Star lineup of the Rangers and even contributed to their World Series-winning campaign.

The 21-year-old played only 23 games last season, contributing 15 runs and 12 RBIs with five home runs, slashing .306/.413/.645 with a 1.058 OPS.

Before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, he struggled heavily with a .194 batting average and was 1-for-18 in his last five games. However, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy believed Carter had more potential to unleash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don't think he's hit his stride,” said Bochy pregame, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. “We saw how good he is, but he’s not quite there yet with his swing. Still, you look at getting on base doing things. He just needs to keep doing his thing and find that consistent swing that works for him.”

On Sunday, in the finale between the Rangers and the Atlanta Braves, Carter broke his freezing form to save his team from getting swept. He went 2-4 with two runs and a home run to improve his batting average to .211.

Expand Tweet

Evan Carter is looking to stay longer following his great outing against the Braves

It is unclear whether Bochy went easy on Evan Carter after his Sunday rebound performance. However, the young prospect recognizes the weight of the responsibility that comes with big-league opportunities and aims to last long for his team.

“That's what the big leagues are all about,” said Carter. “It’s just surviving the season and who can survive the longest. Who can come out in the end?

“I think tonight (Sunday) was a great team win, that’s how I'm going to look at it. My goal is to come out and do whatever I can do that night, big or small, to help the team win. It's a long, long year. I mean, every game that you can have that you can put a good one together is definitely a good thing. But it's over with and I gotta do it again, not tomorrow, but the next day.”

The Texas Rangers are currently at the top of the AL West with 12 wins out of 23 games, closely followed by the Seattle Mariners (11-11).

After suffering against the Braves, they are preparing to face the Mariners at home for a three-game series starting on Tuesday, which will determine their position as division leaders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback