"I thought I was the only person allowed to f--k Justin Verlander?" - When Kate Upton called out MLB after then-fiancé's 2016 Cy Young loss

Justin Verlander had a tremendous 2016 season, nearly winning what would amount to his fourth Cy Young award. He would go on to win one the next year and again in 2022, but he narrowly missed out on the award even after going 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, league-leading 1.001 WHIP and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

He also received the most first-place votes on the ballot and still didn't win. His former teammate Rick Porcello won in spite of all that. At the time, Verlander was engaged to Kate Upton (his now wife) and she was not happy with the results.

The tweet she shared has since been deleted, but she was fired up about the voting process, calling out the entire MLB in the process:

"Hey MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f**k Justin Verlander?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot? He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn't have him on their ballots?!! Can you pick more out of touch people to vote, MLB? Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? You didn't win. #ByeFelicia MLB, keep up with the times and fire those writers."

Eventually, she decided to take down her NSFW rant on social media, but the screenshots and quotes live longer. Her infamous quote didn't go away, and unfortunately for her, it didn't get her now husband the award she believes the Detroit Tigers star deserved.

Justin Verlander came to Kate Upton's defense

After Kate Upton came to Justin Verlander's defense, he returned the favor. The sports media world was all over the situation, and one MLB reporter said that there was no controversy.

First, Verlander said that Upton wasn't upset about his losing the award because it happens. Porcello did have a really good year. He says that Upton didn't like that a ballot was submitted before the season even concluded.

Mark Feinsand said that Upton didn't know that, but Verlander defended her again, saying that it doesn't matter since her take was that the voters were uninformed and should be replaced.

Justin Verlander lost 2016 Cy Young

Fortunately for Upton, Verlander would go on to win two more Cy Youngs with the Houston Astros.

