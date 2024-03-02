"I've had 10 times the analyst jobs over this offseason" - Joey Votto opens up about rejecting off-field offers during first stint as free agent

Joey Votto may not be living his dream life right now, but he makes sure to enjoy it every bit. The former Cincinnati Reds All-Star tested free agency for the first time after the Reds declined his $20 million option in November.

There are many speculations about Votto continuing his journey with other teams, but no official comment has come from his camp yet. In the meantime, the 40-year-old Canadian native decided to be with his fans through social media.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, Votto opened up about his current struggles.

“Well, it's low,” Votto replied when asked about his morale. “It’s as low as it gets. And at this rate, I don’t see it getting any better. But I’m on the show and I’m here to hawk my wares. I’m hopeful that that Dan Patrick push will get me a job, so here I am.”

Expand Tweet

Votto also mentioned that he received more offers to work as an analyst than as a baseball player this offseason.

“Oh, no. Let’s get me a baseball job. Let’s play some baseball,” Votto replied when he asked about his intention to become an analyst.

“Funny enough, I've had 10 times the analyst jobs over this offseason than I have had any baseball offers,” he added.

Joey Votto's probable landing spots in 2024

Joey Votto has been a part of MLB for almost two decades, starting his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2007. He has spent his entire career so far with the team but had to bid farewell to Cincinnati fans in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

Despite his current free agent status, there is a high likelihood of Votto returning to the game. If the Reds don't offer him a contract soon, he could sign with another MLB team. The Toronto Blue Jays are at the top of the list as Votto could end his professional career playing for his hometown team in 2024, and experts have also nodded to the possibility.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, other teams are also seeking the veteran's help this season as well:

“Six-time All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, who was cut loose by the Cincinnati Reds, has three teams who want to sign him to a one-year deal for 2024. The Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers would each appear to be good fits. Votto is seeking regular playing time."

Regardless of where he ends up, fans are eagerly waiting to see Joey Votto back on the field, whether as a player or analyst.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.