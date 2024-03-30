"I’ve got to do stuff so they can start talking": Soto makes statement with defense in Yankees' Opening Day win

Juan Soto had a remarkable debut last night against the Houston Astros. He not only contributed an RBI in the chase, but he also became the game savior for the New York Yankees.

In the ninth inning, Soto threw an 87.6 mph ball to catcher Jose Trevino, which took out Mauricio Dubon at home plate. This prevented the Yankees from being in a clinch situation, which could have altered the game result.

After such an impressive display of defense, Soto was excited for the rest of the season in pinstripes.

“I’ve got to do stuff so they can start talking,” Soto said on his defense (per The Athletic). “Stuff like I did today, I know they’re going to be talking about my defense later on.”

His grand performance thrilled many, including the Yankees' offensive leader Aaron Judge.

"That was a Yankee classic right there," Judge said (per The Athletic). "Juan’s debut, that was pretty special out of him. He comes up and takes a walk in his first at-bat, then comes up in the biggest moment of the game and to be cool, calm, collected and deliver a strike home, that just speaks volumes to the type of player he is and the presence he has."

Soto got walked twice last night. In the fifth inning, his sharp line drive allowed Jose Trevino to reach home, which recorded his first RBI of the season and opened the scorecard for the Yankees. His solid defense also prevented the Astros from closing the lead, which resulted in their first win.

Juan Soto could help bolster the Bronx Bombers' strong defense

Juan Soto could help bolster a strong Yankees defense this season. If he maintains his exceptional defense for the rest of the season, he could win his first Gold Glove. Among the current roster, only a few Yankees players have this award, and even fewer have received it for outfield.

Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have four Gold Gloves each for their outstanding infield coverage. Anthony Volpe won a Gold Glove in his rookie year last season for being a top shortstop for the Yankees.

Jose Trevino won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove for his contribution to defense as a catcher. Trent Grisham, who accompanied Soto from San Deigo, has two, making him the only outfielder in the lineup to receive this acknowledgment from the league.

Even though Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Alex Verdugo have an impressive outfield record, none have won a Gold Glove yet. Soto, on the other hand, has a career .986 fielding percentage record. So far, his great defense has impressed fans and experts, making him an excellent choice for the team’s outfield concerns.

