"I want to get that done" - Bryce Harper expresses desire to finish career with Phillies amid contract extension rumors

Bryce Harper has sparked speculation regarding a potential contract extension with the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper’s 13-year, $330 million contract, which he signed in 2019, now has eight seasons left.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper has expressed his desire to remain in Philadelphia for an extended period and potentially retire as a Phillie at Citizens Bank Park.

“I haven't really thought too much about that. I want to be here for a long time -- playing into my 40s. I mean, that's the biggest thing for me. So I want to get that done,” said Harper.

Harper has only played for two teams in his career, and if his wish is granted, he could avoid moving out of the National League. Since joining the Phillies in 2019, Harper has won an MVP award, been named to the All-Star team, and won the Silver Slugger twice.

Bryce Harper in the 2022 World Series against Houston Astros

Last year, he willingly transitioned to first base to replace Rhys Hoskins. It came as an indication that Harper would always be willing to play any role assigned by the management.

“I wanted them to know that I was on board with anything they wanted to do -- if that was right field, if that was first base. … I think collectively, they said, 'First base is where we want you.' I said, OK, I'll do everything I can to be there and that’s what I want to do,” said Harper.

Bryce Harper could end his career with the Phillies

There aren’t many players who have managed to end their careers at their desired clubs. Recently, Jose Altuve made that happen with his $125 million extension for five years with the Houston Astros. Harper's agent, Scott Boras, is open to the idea of an extension.

“There’s no better metric than when [owner] John [Middleton] himself says that it’s a great bargain. … So that’s certainly something that we appreciate him saying and I think all of us know it’s true,” said Boras at the Winter Meetings in December, according to Zolecki.

In the meantime, Harper is focused on the upcoming season and hopes to perform well enough to lead the team to a World Series victory. That’ll make the Phillies go all out to extend his stay and grant him his wish.

The Phillies will get their spring training underway against the Toronto Blue Jays on February 24th.

