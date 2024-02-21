"I want to be a Yankee for life" - Gleyber Torres opens up about staying put in Bronx amid contract extension speculation

Growing up in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, Gleyber Torres likely never imagined that he would be bargaining a contract with the most famous baseball team in history.

Since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2018, the 6-foot-1 shortstop has remained quietly consistent. A four-time 20-home run hitter, Torres recently claimed that he has no intent on swapping teams.

"Gleyber Torres, entering his walk year: “I don’t want to leave here. I want to be a Yankee for life.”" - Erik Boland

According to New York Yankees beat writer Erik Boland, Torres wants to remain in the Bronx for the duration of his career. The 27-year-old was quoted as saying "I don't want to leave here, I want to be a Yankee for life" at the team's spring training facility in Tampa.

In early January, Gleyber Torres inked a one-year contract worth $14.2 million to avoid arbitration. Though the sum will be the highest salary of his career, Torres evidently wants the Yankees to commit to him on a long-term basis.

In 2023, Torres .273/.347/.353 with 25 home runs and 68 RBIs through 158 games. Sharing the middle infield with Gold Glove rookie Anthony Volpe, Torres has slowly morphed into his team's everyday second baseman.

"2023 is the resurgence of Gleyber Torres. He was always him" - Bronx Central

Despite Gleyber's eagerness to commit long-term, things might not be as easy for the Yankees. After acquiring outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres last season, GM Brian Cashman will have to free up a significant portion of cash if they want to keep Soto past this year. Additionally, the massive contracts belonging to players like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole threaten to financially constrict one of baseball's richest teams.

Gleyber Torres has shown his team what he's made of, can they show him?

Some players are hyped before they even step into the batters box for the first time. In the case of Gleyber Torres, the exact opposite has been true. After coming to the Yankees by virtue of a 2016 deal with the Chicago Cubs, Torres went to the minors, where he worked and sweated his way up to the Yankees roster.

With over 700 career MLB games now under his belt, Torres knows his value. While the Yankees may indeed have bigger names to cater to, forgetting to ensure Torres' long-term presence on the club will be done at their own peril.

