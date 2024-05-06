“I wish he was on my team” - Fans react to Shohei Ohtani’s third-longest career home run as Dodgers sweep the Braves with ease

The LA Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani this past offseason for a US Sports record deal, standing at $700 million for 10 years. He is arguably the greatest two-way ace in the history of the big leagues.

After a rather slow start to his career in Dodgers Blue, Ohtani seems to have found his stride, as he is terrorizing pitchers with his at-bats for fun. The Japanese star produced a multi-home run game on Sunday afternoon to help the Dodgers sweep their arch-NL rivals Atlanta Braves, 5-1.

He smashed a two-run opposite-field blast in the bottom of the first inning against in-form Braves starting pitcher Max Fried.

Shohei Ohtani then dispatched a four-seam fastball in the bottom of the eighth, well within his swinging realm, for a distance of 464 feet toward the center field, thereby making his third-longest MLB career home run.

Fans were ecstatic at witnessing greatness and took to X, formerly Twitter, to shower praise on 'Shotime,' who is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"Gah I wish he was on my team," commented one fan.

Previously, Shohei Ohtani's third-longest home run stood at 463 feet, which he smashed against Marco Gonzales of the Seattle Mariners on July 9, 2021.

His top two are a 470-foot rocket against Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals on June 8, 2021, and a 493-foot moonshot against Tommy Henry of the D-backs on June 30, 2023.

Therefore, his towering second home run of the game against the Braves is not only the third-longest of his career but also the longest of his still-nascent career in the Dodgers blue.

Besides voicing their appreciation for Shohei Ohtani, several MLB fans claimed that the 29-year-old ace was the best hitter in the league. Take a look at the comments here:

"Best hitter in baseball, and next year will also be the best pitcher in baseball," one fan commented

"BEST HITTER ON THE PLANET," another fan commented

"He has such a robotic swing. So awkward, so consistent," yet another fan commented

Shohei Ohtani's offensive stats are off the charts so far in 2024

Shohei Ohtani is batting with an unimaginable average of .364, has the second-highest OPS in the league (1.111), is tied fifth on the home runs list with 10, and has driven in 25 runs so far this season for the LA Dodgers.

If 'Shotime' avoids spending even the slightest time on the IL this season, fans might be looking forward to another MVP season from him in the big leagues.

The two-way phenom looks like an unstoppable force and will hope to continue his ruthless momentum when the Dodgers welcome the Marlins for a three-game series to complete their six-game homestand at Dodger Stadium.

