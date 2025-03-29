Identical homers from $66,000,000 star prompts 2-word reaction from Diamondbacks' social media handle

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez has made a hot start to the 2025 campaign, smashing three home runs in the first two games of the season. The D-backs have responded to his exploits with an appropriate reaction on social media.

Eugenio Suarez cracked a solo homer for the Arizona Diamondbacks in their Opening Day clash against the Chicago Cubs southpaw Justin Steee at Chase Field. The Venezuelan followed it up by hitting two identical shots over the left field fence on Friday night to become the home run leader in the MLB.

In the next game, right-hander Jamieson Taillon started on the mound for the Cubs. Eugenio gave his team the lead in the second inning by smashing an 87 mph cutter over the right field fence for a two-run homer. The ball traveled 436 feet with an exit velocity of 107.4 mph, as per Statcast powered by Google Cloud.

During his next at-bat in the fourth inning, Suarez received a 79 mph sweeper from Taillon on the outer half of the strike zone. The D-backs slugger hammered the pitch into the left field bleachers once again for another identical two-run shot. This time, Statcast measured the hit at 418 feet with a 102.6 mph exit velocity.

"Déjà vu," the Diamondbacks posted on Instagram.

Eugenio Suarez had made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2014 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds the next year.

He spent seven seasons with the team, signing a seven-year, $66 million extension in 2018. Suarez was traded to the Seattle Mariners and played two seasons in the northwest before getting shipped off to the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2024 campaign.

"It feels great to have a start like (this)": Eugenio Suarez after his two-homer game for the Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suarez was traded to the Diamondbacks at the start of the 2024 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

The two-homer night from Eugenio Suarez helped the Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back from its Opening Day defeat with a reinvigorating 8-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Suarez reflected on his performance in an interview after the game.

"It’s awesome to be back and do something like that," he said. "Obviously it feels great to have a start like this and like I always say, I just want to keep going and take whatever baseball will give to me."

Suarez has an excellent record against the Chicago Cubs since his tenure in the National League Central with the Cincinnati Reds. He improved his tally to 34 home runs against the North Siders, the most he has hit against any team in the major leagues.

