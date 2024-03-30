“If you can’t beat em hurt em?” - Yankees fans upset over Astros pitchers as Gleyber Torres goes down in pain

New York Yankees fans were left furious as second baseman Gleyber Torres had to be replaced after a hit by pitch against the Houston Astros on Friday. The incident occurred in the seventh inning as the Yankees made another comeback after going 1-0 down early in the game.

Torres took a pitch to his right hand from Houston reliever Taylor Scott and went to the ground before being replaced soon after.

Yankees fans were not happy at all and took to social media to vent their anger.

“If you can’t beat em hurt em?” wrote one fan on Twitter. "Time to start hitting their guys," added another.

Gleyber Torres was originally signed as an international free agent by the Chicago Cubs in 2013 but was traded to the Yankees in 2016 after three years in the minors. He went on to make his major league debut with New York in 2018 and has become a part of their lineup after two All-Star seasons.

The infielder ended last season as a finalist for the Silver Slugger award with a .273 batting average, 25 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

While the Yankees earned a valuable victory in a tight opening day encounter, they lost Anthony Rizzo to injury and are in danger of losing Torres as well. After falling 1-0 behind early in the game, the New York side ultimately rallied to a 7-1 victory, starting their comeback just moments before the incident.

The second baseman was looked over by the medical team and decided to pull himself out in the bottom of the inning.

Initial tests show positive signs for Gleyber Torres

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres immediately underwent x-rays after being the latest victim of a hit by pitch against the Houston Astros in their second game of the MLB season.

Since the initial incident, it has been confirmed that the infielder took the most damage to his right thumb but initial tests show that there is no significant damage.

Nonetheless, Torres will likely be sore for the next few days and may even miss a couple of games before he is back in action.

