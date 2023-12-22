It's safe to say that Alex Verdugo's relationship with the Boston Red Sox and more specifically, Alex Cora is completely finished. The 27-year-old outfielder was traded to the New York Yankees earlier this offseason, and he has not held back on his feelings about the franchise and his former manager.

The polarizing outfielder had a difficult tenure with the Boston Red Sox after his work ethic and production were heavily criticized by manager Alex Cora. Even though Alex Verdugo is now a member of the New York Yankees, he has not held back his feelings about the way Cora manages his players.

In a recent interview, Verdugo claimed that Cora did not have his player's backs. He said that he was looking forward to working with Yankees manager Aaron Boone because he stands up for his players instead of airing out any issues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip circulated the internet, with fans and even former players taking shots at the outfielder. Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon may have been the most critical of the response, calling out Verdugo for being lazy and not working hard with the Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

"Verdugo I mean Vertigo is a Bitch. Cora has his players and teammates backs more than anyone in the game. You aired yourself out by being late, lazy and unproductive. If I played for Cora I’m drilling this bitch, just saying." - @TheRealJPap58

Papelbon defended Alex Cora, saying that he indeed stands up for his players and that Alex Verdugo and his work ethic were the issue. "If I played for Cora, I'm drilling this b***h," Papelbon said while defending his former teammate and friend.

Alex Verdugo said he is looking forward to working with Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees

It's safe to say that Verdugo will hear it from the Boston Red Sox when he returns to Fenway Park with the New York Yankees. As if it was not enough for the Yankees to be in town, Red Sox fans will be extra motivated to call out Verdugo when he returns to his former home stadium.

However, Verdugo seems hardly concerned with the hate he will likely receive upon his return to Boston. During the interview in which Verdugo called out Alex Cora, he also praised New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. The 27-year-old praised Boone for defending his players to umpires, something he believes that coaches need to do.

Expand Tweet

"I'm very excited to work with Aaron (Boone). I see how he has his player's backs. The one that really gets out to me is when he's like 'These guys are savages!'" This was Alex Verdugo's response when asked about his rocky relationship with Red Sox manager Alex Cora" - @TalkinYanks

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.