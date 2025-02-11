“In the box, Juan Soto is going to be the enemy” – Yankees pitcher on the challenge of facing 4x All-Star following his Mets signing

The New York Yankees lineup is going to look a bit differently without Juan Soto in 2025. The four-time All-Star became a free agent at the end of the 2024 season and chose to sign with the New York Mets.

Not only did Soto sign with the Mets, he also signed the biggest contract in all of North American team sports. He secured a $765 million contract with a ton of perks.

While the Yanks couldn't re-sign him, his former teammates are happy for him. They are glad to see him secure a life-changing contract not just for him but for his family.

"Just happy for him and his career. I'm happy that he was able to get the best value for himself. Obviously, hate to see him go, thought he was a great guy, a great teammates, and he'll continue to show that over there," said Luke Weaver.

Weaver had nothing but great things to say about Juan Soto. However, if you thought that Soto would be able to walk into Yankee Stadium without a target on his back, you would be mistaken.

"We'll just battle it out on the field now, and we'll keep it friendly off the field. But, for now he's an enemy, a friendly enemy, but, in the box, he's going to be the enemy. So, I hope we can have a nice smile and go head to head and see what happens" said Weaver.

Yankees pitcher keeping 2024 World Series loss on his mind in 2025

New York Yankees - Luke Weaver (Photo via IMAGN)

Making it to the World Series is a dream for most. It's what these athletes imagine when they were playing ball but in the field as a youngster. However, nothing can prepare someone to lose the World Series, and that's what happened to the Yankees.

They were no match for the Los Angeles Dodgers. who beat them in nearly every category on the field, and it was tough to grasp for some players. For Luke Weaver, he's holding on to that loss as motivation.

"The loss is just a motivating factor to not feel it again" said Weaver.

Weaver doesn'r want to feel the same way he did in October. He wants to get back to the grandest stage and be the team that's celebrating when it's all said and done.

