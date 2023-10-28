In Photos: Mookie Betts, Kevin Hart and Corey Gamble strike a pose at star-studded NBA Celeb Row

LA Dodgers ace hitter Mookie Betts was spotted striking a pose with his wife, Brianna, standup comedian Kevin Hart and actor Corey Gamble at an NBA Celebrity Row photoshoot before gameday. After an early exit with the Dodgers, an outing should aid Betts in dealing with a challenging year.

Mookie Betts captured with wife Brianna and friends Kevin Hart and Corey Gamble.

"#NBACelebRow" - NBA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Betts has been a longtime Lakers fan, and since his move to the West Coast coincided with LeBron James' move to the Lakers, he has become a great friend of the legend and a passionate supporter of the franchise. James was also previously spotted cheering on Betts from the stands in the Dodger Stadium when LA took on the Marlins.

Expand Tweet

"Kevin Hart and Mookie Betts chopping it up at the Lakers home opener" - ESPNLosAngeles

This was not the first time Betts was spotted at an NBA game. Previously, he had been to many Celtics games under the Red Sox before moving to the LA Dodgers in 2020, the same year LeBron won his first ring with the Lakers. Betts is a talented bowler and has been spotted multiple times with his NBA friends playing pool, bowling or shooting hoops.

Expand Tweet

"2023 Fielding Bible Awards. Multi-Position Winner - Mookie Betts, *6th career Fielding Bible Award * Ties Yadier Molina and Andrelton Simmons for most Fielding Bible Awards won * 6 Runs Saved at 2nd base, 3 Runs Saved in RF" - sis_baseball

Despite how excellent Betts was at the plate throughout 162 games, the superstar was recognized for his defense as he won his sixth Fielding Bible award. The former top player for the Red Sox won the prize because he entered this season with an unselfish mindset.

Mookie Betts is a true baseball legend

Betts holds an AL MVP, seven All-Star appearances, six Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers and a batting title despite trailing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL MVP race this season. Manager Dave Roberts would frequently slide Betts back to right field for the final innings of a game since LA's adaptable lead-off hitter excelled at both positions.

Expand Tweet

"He's unreal. Mookie Betts started the game at 2B. He’s moved to the outfield, where he just threw out the go-ahead run at the plate in extras. He also drove in a run and scored a run in the 9th" - Ben Verlander

Betts was hitless in the team's NLDS loss to the NL champion Diamondbacks, demonstrating his inability to carry over his regular-season excellence into the postseason. However, Betts' regular-season accomplishments will contribute to an incredible 2023 season that cannot be overlooked.