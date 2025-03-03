“Inspired by the John Cena heel turn”; “Missed opportunity by the Mets” - Fans react as Jose Quintana agrees to a one-year deal with the Brewers

Jose Quintana officially put an end to his long free-agency foray. The veteran starting pitcher was officially signed just a few weeks before the start of the MLB regular season.

In recent years, some players have spent a long time on the open market. Even now, several are still available as teams march through their Spring Training schedules, but not Quintana.

He left the New York Mets after a resurgence in 2024 and has inked a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. It sparked debate in the comments, with one fan referencing the John Cena appearance on Elimination Chamber over the weekend.

"Inspired by the John Cena heel turn, the Brewers are also trying something they would have been better off doing when they had the chance a decade ago," a fan wrote.

"Missed opportunity by the Mets," another fan posted.

"Mets legend… fans won’t be happy," one fan said.

Here is how other fans reacted:

"Sub-3 ERA incoming for Mr. Quintana," a fan wrote.

"David Stearns is absolutely lost. Two of your rotation pieces go down and you don’t think to sign the guy who pitched two shutouts for you in the playoffs last year," another fan commented.

"He is going to pitch 5 shutout innings against the Mets in the playoffs," one fan tweeted.

Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are both currently dealing with injuries, so the Mets' rotation is thin as it is. Luis Severino has already left for the Oakland Athletics, and now, Quintana is also gone.

What does the Mets' starting rotation look like now?

The New York Mets had a bit of a ragtag rotation last season en route to their shocking NLCS run. This year, it's beginning to look like more of the same after free agency.

The Mets' rotation is ailing now (Imagn)

The Mets did not re-sign Luis Severino or Jose Quintana. Without injuries, the rotation would look like this:

Kodai Senga Sean Manaea Frankie Montas Clay Holmes David Peterson

Three of the five are currently healthy. Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga and David Peterson should be ready on opening day. The other two are not, which leaves room for some players to take their spots.

The Mets' depth chart officially lists Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning as starters, so look for those two to take the place of Montas and Manaea when the regular season rolls around. Prospects who show up in Spring Training could also be in the mix.

