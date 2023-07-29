Is Aaron Judge resting in second game vs Orioles? The captain opens up about his plans for Baltimore series

Aaron Judge's return might not have gone the way he had hoped. The Baltimore Orioles took the series opener against the New York Yankees in the final innings by 1-0 to start off the crucial series between the two division rivals.

Aaron Judge had been out of action since the 4th of June when he sustained an injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers while completing a catch in the outfield. His efforts to grab a flyball in the right field resulted in him slamming his foot against the Dodger Stadium fence.

Initially, the Yankees' management couldn't state a definite time of return because the nature of the injury was uncertain. However, after a slow recovery process, the Yanks captain has finally made it back to the lineup for the series against the Orioles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though he has returned, Judge's foot doesn't seem to be completely healed. In a post-game interview, he mentioned that even though he is trying to get back to the regular lineup, the management is still skeptical and keeping his work rate in check:

"I'm trying to play every one, so I gotta talk to him after we talk here. I had a lot of missed time. So I gotta get back out there".

Gary Phillips @GaryHPhillips twitter.com/GaryHPhillips/… "I'm trying to play every one, so I gotta talk to him after we talk here. I had a lot of missed time. So I gotta get back out there." -Aaron Judge on Aaron Boone saying he will likely get an off day in BAL. Judge acknowledged that his manager may have "some other ideas." #Yankees

Aaron Judge claims manager Aaron Boone might have "other ideas"

Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees management are hesitant to play their most important player on a regular basis. Judge's foot "isn't 100% healed" and therefore will require some off days in between to balance his rehab and playing time.

Gary Phillips @GaryHPhillips



Aaron Boone said playing the field was an option tonight & that Judge might this series. However, Judge will also get an off day this weekend. Aaron Judge said his toe is not 100% (he didn't want to give a %), but he said he can tolerate it. He's excited to be back.Aaron Boone said playing the field was an option tonight & that Judge might this series. However, Judge will also get an off day this weekend. #Yankees

It is most likely that he will get an off day for the second game of the series against the Orioles although Boone hasn't left out the option of playing Judge in the outfield.

The Yankees need to take a few games from the Orioles who lead the AL East currently having taken the lead from the Tampa Bay Rays. New York is currently dead last in fifth place.