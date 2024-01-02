"Is it baseball season yet?" "Bro needs to update his bio" - Reds fans fired up as team officially announces Frankie Montas signing

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds took to social media to announce the signing of Frankie Montas. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $16-million deal for the 2024 season.

Montas will join a projected rotation that includes Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Graham Ashcraft, and Nick Lodolo. That is an exciting rotation, and if Montas can stay healthy, Cincinnati may be a team to watch out for.

Montas is coming off a tough last two seasons. After being traded to the Yankees in 2022, he compiled a 1-3 record with a 6.35 ERA across eight starts. He was trying to pitch through some shoulder problems that gave him problems before the trade.

Last season, Montas spent more time on the IL than on the field. He had labrum cleanup surgery in February and pitched in just one game. Now, he is looking to put the past two seasons behind him and get it going in Cincinnati.

"Is it baseball season yet? I'm so ready" one fan posted.

"Bro needs to update his bio" another fan posted.

Reds fans are excited about the potential that Frankie Montas brings to the rotation. Ahead of his shoulder problem, Montas had a career-best 13-9 record in 2021. However, it is unclear how effective he will be in 2024.

Veteran starting pitching was at the top of the list of needs for Cincinnatiui. Now, they have their guy and a promising outlook for the 2024 season.

With Frankie Montas, the Reds could contend for a National League Central title

Outside of Frankie Montas, the Reds also signed veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario and relief pitchers Emilio Pagan and Nick Martinez. These are excellent additions to their exciting group of young players.

Cincinnati already showed signs of competitiveness last season with their 82-win year. Now, they are looking to expand on that success this upcoming season.

Most insiders expect bigger seasons from the team's young core, including Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, and Spencer Steer. McLain is one player some are increasingly excited about, given he missed some time due to injury last season.

This is not the same Reds team battling in the bottom of the division anymore. They are an exciting team with a solid mix of young and veteran players. If players stay healthy in 2024, they have a good shot at winning the NL Central and making the postseason.

