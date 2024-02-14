"Is he even pitching this season?" - Yankees fans aren't pleased with team's decision to re-sign veteran Lou Trivino

The New York Yankees have reportedly reached an agreement to re-sign veteran relief pitcher Lou Trivino according to insider Andy Martino. To add to that, MLB insider Greg Joyce of the New York Post said that the 32-year-old pitcher has been seen at New York's training camp. There are no details yet regarding Trivino's agreement with the club, however, he will certainly need to pass a physical before anything is made official.

The New York Yankees acquired Lou Trivino, as well as fellow pitcher Frankie Montas, from the Oakland Athletics in 2022, however, both pitchers were limited to less than 62 combined innings with the club following the deal.

While Frankie Montas has since gone on to join the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, Trivino will reportedly be extending his tenure with New York. The veteran pitcher underwent Tommy John Surgery last May, which has left some fans confused by the reported decision to bring him back into the fold.

Even though Trivino was a serviceable pitcher during his time with the Oakland Athletics, some believe that a roster spot could have been put to better use. Given the severity of Tommy John Surgery, some fans are even questioning if Trivino will pitch at all for New York in 2024.

Following the trade to New York, the two parties were able to avoid arbitration prior to the 2023 regular season, signing a $4.1 million agreement. Instead of taking Trivino to arbitration again this offseason, the Bronx Bombers opted to non-tender his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Lou Trivino will not be the only Yankees pitcher to potentially open the season on the injured list

The reported agreement with Lou Trivino was not the only notable roster news from the New York Yankees on Wednesday. According to New York's manager Aaron Boone, pitcher Scott Effross underwent offseason back surgery. The recovery from the procedure is expected to keep him out of the lineup until at least the summer.

If both Lou Trivino and Scott Effross can return to New York's bullpen later in the season, they could become important pieces out of the bullpen. That being said, it could be some time before fans see either pitcher donning the iconic pinstripes. Until then, the team will rely on some of their veterans such as Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loáisiga.

