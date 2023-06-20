Is Harrison Bader playing tonight? Health update on Yankees star outfielder

The New York Yankees will get some much-needed reinforcements as Harrison Bader is set to return for Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners. The veteran outfielder was activated from the IL prior to Tuesday's action and is set to bat sixth in the lineup.

The return of Harrison Bader could not have come at a better time for the New York Yankees as they are still without team captain and reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge. While he cannot replace the production that Judge provides the Yankees, the team will hope that he can provide a much-needed spark to the club's struggling offense.

"The #Yankees look to break out of their current funk as they return home with playmaker Harrison Bader back in action. Here's the Bronx Bombers lineup for tonight's series opener against the #Mariners. @TheRecordSports @pcaldera #MLB #RepBX #SeaUsRise" - @bert_bainbridge

Tuesday night's matchup with the Seattle Mariners will be the first in June for Bader, who has been out of action for three weeks. The center fielder was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring, and while the team will be happy to see him return to the lineup, the club will rely on him to help it out of its current cold streak.

The New York Yankees have slumped lately, dropping seven of their past 10 games. Manager Aaron Boone will be hoping that Bader's return will help the Bronx Bombers turn the corner as the club has fallen to 10.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

"About why we score 0.1 runs per game, Judge being out, when is Carlos Rodon coming back and when will we break out of this slump and start winning like the New York Freaking Yankees" - @gzkorets

Harrison Bader's tenure with the New York Yankees has been plagued by injuries

The 29-year-old was acquired by the New York Yankees in a deal that saw Jordan Montgomery moved to the St. Louis Cardinals. At the time, he was already injured, suffering from plantar fasciitis, which kept him sidelined until September. However, when he was activated, he quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his postseason heroics.

While he came into the 2023 campaign with high expectations for his first full season with the New York Yankees, it was not long before the veteran outfielder returned to the IL. Prior to the regular season, Harrison Bader was placed on the IL with a left oblique strain, which (along with his strained hamstring) has limited him to only 26 games this season.

