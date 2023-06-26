Is Jazz Chisholm Jr. healthy? Miami Marlins update star slugger’s status ahead of series vs Red Sox

The Miami Marlins are about to get reinforcements prior to their series with the Boston Red Sox as the club activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jean Segura from the IL. As one of the most surprising teams in the MLB this season, the Marlins are second in the NL East with a 45-34 record and have done so amid the struggles of Sandy Alcantara, as well as Chisholm Jr. appearing in only 39 games this year.

Hampson and Amaya optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.



Jazz Chisholm, Jr. and Jean Segura reinstated from the IL.



Claimed RHP Eli Villalobos off waivers from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Double-A Pensacola.

"A few #Marlins roster moves from Beantown on the off day…Hampson and Amaya optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. Jazz Chisholm, Jr. and Jean Segura reinstated from the IL. Claimed RHP Eli Villalobos off waivers from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Double-A Pensacola." - @Trainboy100

An All-Star last season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been electric while he is playing, however, his health has been the one thing holding him back from superstardom. Throughout his three "full" years in the MLB, Jazz has only played more than 60 games once in a season.

The Bahamian All-Star has been out of action since May 14 after suffering a turf toe on his right foot but is set to return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Jonathan Davis and Jesus Sanchez have covered center field in his absence, with the pair likely seeing a dip in their playing time upon his return.

While he will return to the lineup against the lineup, Chisholm Jr.'s toe will not be 100% until he undergoes surgery at the end of the 2023 campaign. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Chisholm Jr. will need to undergo surgery to repair the injury, however, he will do so after the 2023 season.

The Miami Marlins have remained effective in Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s absence

While many expected the Miami Marlins to fall off once Jazz hit the IL, that has not been the case. Thanks to the performances from Jorge Soler, Bryan De La Cruz, and Luis Arraez, the Marlins have remained ahead of their division rival New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Danny @DM__MIA



He is now set to return with the team at 45-34. They went 26-13 with him injured and rehabbing.



To think of what they did without and what they can now do with him is incredible. The Marlins were 19-21 when Jazz Chisholm Jr was injured.

"The Marlins were 19-21 when Jazz Chisholm Jr was injured. He is now set to return with the team at 45-34. They went 26-13 with him injured and rehabbing. To think of what they did without and what they can now do with him is incredible. #MakeItMiami" - @DM__MIA

Miami sits 6.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the division lead, however, they are currently 7-3 in their last 10 games and looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. The returns of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jean Segura prior to the series with the Boston Red Sox could help the Marlins close the gap.

