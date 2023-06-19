Is Joey Votto healthy? Cincinnati Reds icon provides injury update on personal Instagram

Cincinnat Reds icon Joey Votto announced on his personal Instagram that he will be making his return to the lineup imminently. He has been out of action due to injury since August of 2022, but is finally ready to rejoin his team.

In his absence, the Reds have gotten younger and hungrier and have been on a great run in recent weeks. The addition of his consistent offense and veteran leadership could help elevate the surging Cincinnati Reds to the next level.

Votto made the annoucnement as only he can do, with an electric video posted to Instagram.

This will be the 17th season of Joey Votto's illustrious MLB career. He has become a fan favorite not just in the city of Cincinnati, but league-wide. He is a former MVP, Gold Glove award winner and a six time All-Star. He has a Hall of Fame caliber resume, which he is now ready to add to.

Votto is fired up to join this team in particular, which he shared in a media scrum shared to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

"Every time this team is in position to compete for championships, it makes everything so much better... I feel like this is 2007 all over again and I just got called up."



"Every time this team is in position to compete for championships, it makes everything so much better... I feel like this is 2007 all over again and I just got called up."

(via @WLWT)

"Every time this team is in position to compete for championships, it makes everything so much better... I feel like this is 2007 all over again and I just got called up" - Joey Votto

It is an exciting time to be a Cincinnati Reds fan.

Does Joey Votto make the Cincinnati Reds championship contenders?

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

At the start of the season, this would have been an absurd question to pose. However, they are currently two games over .500 and 0.5 games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs are close behind them, and the race could go all the way down to the wire.

With their combination of youthful exuberance and sprinking of veteran leadership, why couldn't they go on a franchise changing run? Hopefully Votto is able to hit the ground running and contribute to this team. If he is, nobody will want to find themselves facing the Reds in October.

