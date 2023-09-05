Is Michael Soroka playing tonight? Braves recall struggling All-Star from minors ahead of Cardinals series opener

The Atlanta Braves have recalled struggling former All-Star Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinett. The Calgary, Alberta native is set to make the start on Tuesday night when the Atlanta Braves square off against the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Cardinals well outside of the postseason race, Soroka should have an easier matchup as the playoffs approach.

Expand Tweet

"The #Braves today recalled RHP Michael Soroka to Atlanta and optioned RHP Ben Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, INF Ehire Adrianza tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with High-A Rome." - @Braves

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's been a difficult season for Michael Soroka, who once looked like a future MLB star. While injuries have limited the Canadian to only 29.1 innings this season, when he has been on the field it has not been as effective as previous years. So far during the 2023 campaign, Soroka has a 2-1 record with a 5.52 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

The Atlanta Braves currently have a vacant spot in the rotation, which Soroka could secure if he performs well in Tuesday night's start. However, with the pending return of injured starter Kyle Wright from the 60-day IL, there is no guarantee that he will remain at the major league level if he cannot return to his All-Star form.

A look at Michael Soroka's MLB career so far

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Soroka was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. At 20 years old, Soroka made his MLB debut in 2018 and quickly showcased the talent that justified his first-round selection.

In 2019, Soroka enjoyed a true breakout season for the Braves, pitching to a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and 142 strikeouts. The dominant season earned Soroka his first and only All-Star selection, while also resulting in him finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

Expand Tweet

"Ever since I heard about him helping Soroka get through his injuries and rehabs he has turned into one of my favorite non Braves. He may play for the fish, but I love seeing him succeed. In case any of you missed it, he ruptured his Achilles twice as well." - @kristinbroadway

During the 2020 season, Soroka tore his Achilles, drawing a premature ending to his year, which required surgery to repair the damage. While recovering during the 2021 season, the Braves starter suffered a setback that required a second surgery. He missed the entirety of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Atlanta Braves because of multiple Achilles injuries.