Is Mike Rizzo joining the White Sox? Nationals GM makes career decision after being linked to hometown team

The Chicago White Sox have begun to overhaul their front office, with rumors swirling that Mike Rizzo could leave the Washington Nationals to move to his hometown team. While Rizzo has been viewed as a legitimate contender to take over Chicago's vacant general manager position, this has since been debunked as reports have suggested that he will return to Washington on an extension.

"Washington #Nats GM Mike Rizzo is staying put in Washington where he already won one World Series title and is building towards another. His well-deserved extension will soon become official." - @BNightengale

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, while the contract has yet to be made official, it appears that Mike Rizzo will remain with the Washington Nationals. The 62-year-old is the current President of Baseball Operations and general manager for the club and seems on track to continue in his roles.

Part of the buzz surrounding a potential partnership between Rizzo and the Chicago White Sox is due to the fact that the World Series champion is from the city. Rizzo also attended Xavier University in Chicago, once again linking him to the metropolis.

A look a more connections between the Chicago White Sox and Mike Rizzo

As a young player, Rizzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 22nd round, with the 554th overall selection, in the 1982 MLB Draft. The scout responsible for drafting him, Larry Himes went on to become the general manager of the Chicago White Sox.

This would lead to Rizzo's first taste of behind-the-scenes work. Himes hired Rizzo to be a scout in the Upper Midwest region. His rich history with the Chicago White Sox, as well as his accomplishments as the general manager of the Washington Nationals, made him an ideal candidate for the vacant role.

"Mike Rizzo is a legitimate thought to lead the #WhiteSox … started career as a Sox scout, new leadership in Washington, he’s remarried & change of scenery not out of the question… most importantly? He has a very good relationship w/Jerry Reinsdorf." - @peggykusinski

After yet another disappointing season from the White Sox, the club's owner, Jerry Reinsdorf's patience ran out, firing both Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn.