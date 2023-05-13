Is MLB The Show co-op not working? Bugs, potential fixes, and more

MLB The Show 23 has struck a chord with fans worldwide, as the game has been loved by many for its versatility. It comes in different editions and has become increasingly popular. However, constant server issues are hampering that popularity, leaving fans displeased. One of the errors faced by fans is the co-op mode issues.

MLB The Show 23 continued the co-op mode that was introduced in the previous edition of the game which allows players to team up with friends or other random people and form a team to compete with others. This year the game also announced the Co-op Ranking that allows gamers to level up as they gain more experience in the mode.

The Co-op Ranking that wasn't there the previous year made for a lack of participation and competitiveness from fans who felt there wasn't much that they could extract from the mode.

There are "2 vs 2" and "3 vs 3" that allow players to control the batter's box every alternate and three batters respectively. Similarly in defense, one player gets to control the pitching and catching while the fielding is controlled by the others.

However, to fans' disappointment, the co-op mode has been facing severe server issues such as server lag and freezing issues. The game has been facing major issues which have been addressed by fans on various social media platforms. The errors mostly seem to be due to server mishandling however individual player connectivity issues may also persist.

Some fixes to the MLB The Show 23's co-op mode

Firstly, if a player faces issues with the game, they should check the server connectivity. The Show's server issues have been well documented already in the short span.

Secondly, another common fix could be rebooting the game and the console as some glitches may occur in their individual setups. They should also properly check their internet connection, as a strong connection is required to play online modes.

The last resort could be to clear the cache data.

