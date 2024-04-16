"Is it October? Feels like it" - Dodgers fans voice discontent after team's rocky start to the season following recent loss

Monday’s game was a heartbreaker for Blue fans, as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced a 6-4 defeat against the Washington Nationals at Dodgers Stadium.

In the first inning, the Nationals started their 1-0 lead with CJ Abrams scoring the first run on Tyler Glasnow’s wild pitch. After Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly, also his first RBI of the season, in the second inning, the Dodgers made it 2-1.

Then, in the third inning, Abrams hit a homer making the score even. Shortly came Joey Gallo's double which gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run homer, his first of the 2024 season, giving the Nationals a lead that the Dodgers couldn’t match until the end.

Fans’ disappointment was quite evident in a recent tweet sharing the game’s result by the Los Angeles Dodgers account.

Many of the Dodgers faithful took their stand to criticize the team’s performance:

“Is it October? Feels like it,” a fan said.

“Call up pages now i hate this team,” another fan wrote.

“This is the most overrated ‘super team’ in North American sports history. A team built on gambling, lies, deferred payments and poor play. This franchise should not be allowed to be in the league legally anymore,” a comment reads.

Numerous other fans threw heat, pointing at the franchise’s loss on ‘Jackie Robinson Day’:

“Losing to the Nationals on Jackie Robinson day is crazy,” a user wrote.

“Y’all lost at home to the nationals on Jackie Robinson day,” a comment reads.

Tyler Glasnow had his worst 2024 season start against the Nationals

In the five innings he pitched, Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow allowed six runs and eight hits but managed to strike out five batters while giving two walks.

No one expected such a performance from Glasnow, after his stellar outing last week against the Minnesota Twins, in which he scored a career-high 14 strikeouts with seven scoreless innings.

“Just not a lot of execution. I don’t think any of the pitches were really working, not hitting my spots and falling behind early,” Tyler Glasnow said (via The OC Register).

“Everything kind of just felt off tonight,” Glasnow added.

In the eighth inning, Dodgers rookie pitcher Ricky Vanasco made his big league debut, pitching two scoreless innings while recording a strikeout.

