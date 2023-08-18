Is Osleives Basabe Wander Franco's replacement? All you need to know about Rays prospect

Osleives Basabe was informed, in line with everyone else, that his call-up was limited to Sunday's contest.

Due to a series of pitcher-related transactions, the Rays, who had been without a backup shortstop, saw an opportunity to give Wander Franco a day off and give Basabe, who had successfully played his way into prospect status, a quick look.

Rays GM Erik Neander on how they will replace Wander Franco for (at least) the next 6 days on this road-trip: “With Basabe at shortstop—not how we thought it would play out with Basabe, thought it would be a one day thing, but we think highly of him. He’s gonna get an opportunity to play. He’s gonna be someone that continues to be a factor in the near term & see what happens.” - TriciaWhitaker

Following many social media posts that claimed Franco had an improper interaction with a kid, he was put on the restricted list for at least a week and was also placed under investigation by MLB and the police in his home Dominican Republic.

In Franco's absence, 22-year-old Basabe, who is having a strong rookie season at Triple A, was inserted into the lineup as the starting shortstop.

Osleives Basabe's baseball career

Infielder Osleivis Basabe, a Venezuelan who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, made his MLB debut in 2023. As an international free agent, Basabe joined the Texas Rangers on December 23, 2017.

With the Dominican Summer League Rangers in 2018, Basabe made his professional debut. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Nathaniel Lowe, Jake Guenther, and Carl Chester from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Basabe, Heriberto Hernandez, and Alexander Ovalles on December 10, 2020.

To keep Basabe out of the Rule 5 draft, the Rays added him to their 40-man roster on November 15, 2022. To start the 2023 season, Basabe was optioned to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Basabe received his first promotion to the major league on August 13.