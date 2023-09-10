Is today's Yankees game vs. Brewers in doubt? Evaluating possible start time following rain delay in Bronx

The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers game is hanging in the balance Sunday due to inclement weather. After a three-hour rain delay Saturday, torrential rain continues to disrupt Sunday's game as well.

Initially set for a 1:35 p.m. (EDT) first pitch, the start was soon pushed to around 1:50 p.m. The grounds crew had readied the field, but the heavy showers persisted.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone could offer little assurance regarding the game's status, according to Max Goodman's report on NJ.com:

"All I know is that we've got weather. That's all I know at this point.

"Could be one of those long days here."

According to Weather.com, storms are expected to continue for several more hours, bringing heavy and torrential downpours to the area.

As dark clouds loom over the Bronx, fans hope for improved conditions to witness this matchup between the two teams.

Will the delayed New York Yankees game be canceled today?

The Yankees and Brewers game's fate is uncertain due to heavy showers in the Bronx. Storms still threaten the Bronx with heavy downpours.

The unpleasant conditions have already resulted in a delayed start time. Further, the Yankees' general manager places a high priority on player safety and ensuring optimal playing conditions.

However, reports suggest that the weather should clear by the afternoon, indicating a likely start of the game.

If the game goes on, fans can expect an exciting showdown between two star pitchers. Gerrit Cole, the Yankees' ace, is set to face Corbin Burnes of the Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers, with an impressive 79-62 record, sit atop the NL Central. In contrast, the New York Yankees find themselves at 70-72, placing them at the bottom of the AL East.