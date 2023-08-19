Is Tony Gonsolin going to the Injured List? Dodgers manager expresses concern around pitcher's health

Tony Gonsolin had a particularly challenging outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he allowed 10 runs during a game against the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately for the home team, they couldn't recover from the struggles of their starting pitcher, resulting in an 11-3 loss.

Tony Gonsolin has been having a mediocre season so far. The last six weeks have been particularly challenging for the right-hander as he has earned four runs or more on seven occasions in 10 starts. His ERA has gone from a respectable 3.30 to 4.98 after the game on Friday night.

In the game against the Marlins, after two solid frames, the 29-year-old ended up earning nine runs from 1.1 innings. This led to manager Dave Roberts replacing him on the mound. Post the game, the Dodgers pitcher explained that he had been facing some issues with his elbow that have affected his recent starts.

“I thought the ball was coming out pretty good today. I thought I threw some excellent pitches. Thought I executed some pitches that got hit really hard. Overall, just a tough day.

[about his elbow] I can't explain it right now,” Gonsolin said. “I don't know what it is exactly, so I try not to.”

Roberts also acknowledged that Gonsolin hasn't been feeling 100% and that a decision is pending regarding whether the team will place him on the injured list (IL).

Tony Gonsolin's history with injuries

Tony Gonsolin has been a regular feature on the IL for the Los Angeles Dodgers ever since he made his debut in 2019. He was unavailable for the majority of 2021 due to persistent shoulder inflammation. Even last year the starter was unavailable for selection for 40 games due to a forearm strain.

For now, his 3.19 career ERA has kept him in the rotation but Gonsolin will require more sustained efforts to stay in the Dodgers roster.