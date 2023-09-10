Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto heading to the Yankees? GM Brian Cashman offers cryptic response to rumors linking Japanese ace to Bronx

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was in the stands to watch Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no-hitter in the Nippon Baseball League. The talented right hander who helped win the WBC for Team Japan is expected to post for the MLB this winter.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be a highly sought after prospect when he posts to MLB, which is expected to be this offseason. The Yankees, understandably, are predicted to be in on the pitcher.

Given Cashman's presence at the no-hitter, many fans believe he could be high on the struggling team's priority list. When asked about it, though, Cashman gave a very cryptic response.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The GM, who has come under fire for the team's dreadful performance this year, said the no-hitter was fantastic. When a fan asked if he'd be on the team next year, Cashman said:

"Have a good day."

Understandably, Cashman doesn't know what's going to happen. They are the Yankees and theoretically have endless pockets, so fans expect all top free agents to be on their radar.

Since the GM was at the game, that effectively confirms that Yamamoto is on the team's radar, but beyond that, Cashman can't say. Still, the cryptic response suggests that it's something the team is looking into at the very least.

Could the Yankees get Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

The Yankees have a good track record with Japanese pitchers. When they won the bidding war for Masahiro Tanaka almost a decade ago, he turned out to be a fantastic signing. He was a very good starter for them and became somewhat of a folk hero by routinely showing up and showing out in the playoffs.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could follow in his footsteps if the Yankees sign him. Their offense is in need of an overhaul, but it's hard to pass up the top Japanese hurler on the market.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be on the Yankees' radar

Plus, a rotation of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon (who should be healthy and better in 2024), and Clark Schmidt with the Japanese pitcher is hard to envision not being the best rotation in baseball.