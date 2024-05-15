"It wasn't anything I did wrong" - Angels manager Ron Washington blasts Luis Guillorme for botched squeeze bunt

Los Angeles Angels are just one game away from getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals after losing Tuesday’s game with a close 7-6 result. After losing two games back-to-back at Angel Stadium, the Angels now stand with a 15-28 season record at the bottom of the AL West.

However, the Angeles had the best chance to win the game or at least even the score in the eighth inning as they trailed 7-6 to the Cardinals.

Luis Guillorme came to bat with bases loaded and only one out situation against the Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero. Coach Ron Washington instructed Guillorme to make a squeeze play.

However, Luis Guillorme failed to touch the way outside the 85 mph slider of JoJo Romero, making Zach Neto tag out at the plate. Kyren Paris was caught stealing the third base, ending their only chance of rebounding in the game.

Luis Guillorme could have been a star of the night. Instead, he became the target of Ron Washington’s sharp criticism during the post-game interview.

"He didn't do the job. It wasn't anything I did wrong. He didn't do the job," Washington said.

"Wild? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone. Why are you making excuses? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone."

"He did not get the bunt down! Period."

The Venezuelan infielder was the Angels’ latest acquisition from the Atlanta Braves, who landed in Los Angeles on May 9. Yesterday was his fourth game for the Angeles, but he has yet to win once. Luis Guillorme went 4-for-15 for the Angeles, recording a single RBI and six strikeouts since coming to Anaheim.

Luis Guillorme defended himself against the Angels’ skipper’s criticism

In his first year as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, Ron Washington seeks to end their postseason drought. However, he has to head the project without All-Star Mike Trout who was sidelined for a long period due to knee surgery (torn meniscus).

Tuesday’s game could have even the Angels series if they succeed in that squeeze play. Ron Washington held Luis Guillorme responsible for failing to cash in on the opportunity that could have altered the result.

However, Luis Guillorme disagrees with his manager in that regard.

“I haven’t seen (what Washington said). He made a good pitch. I didn’t get it down. I’ve got to try to put a bat on it. That’s it,” Guillorme said, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.

The Angels’ fate remained unchanged in the end. Luis Washinton might need more games or a season to fulfill his vow.

