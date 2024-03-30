"It could hurt sports in general" - Former Angels manager Joe Maddon recognizes gambling threat to sporting world amid Shohei Ohtani scandal

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues to be in the headlines as the MLB announced a formal investigation into illegal gambling and theft allegations involving Ohtani and his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Several of Ohtani's acquaintances have weighed in on the matter, including his former manager with the Los Angeles Angels, Joe Maddon.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked by the whole thing,” Maddon said (via Tampa Bay Times). “No way. For those of us who were around both of them for a period of time, there’s no way anybody could see this coming, and nobody believes it from either side, what they’re suggesting. Me included, I did not believe that Shohei would bet, I don’t believe that Ippei would break the trust with Sho."

Maddon believes that Ohtani's non-materialistic nature is a key reason he would not involve himself in such situations.

“He (Shohei Ohtani) is not materialistic. Why would he attempt to augment his money based on betting when it doesn’t matter? Because he knows it’s always going to be there.”

He went on to explain that regardless of who is to blame for the incident, it ultimately harms the spirit of baseball and sports in general.

“There are all these different things that people find entertaining to pass the time but they’re not necessarily the right thing to do and we’re making this gambling thing even easier,” he said. “I don’t get it. I’m not a subscriber. It could hurt baseball. It could hurt sports in general."

Ohtani played three seasons under Maddon in Anaheim and became the MVP in 2021 for the first time.

The ongoing investigation didn't hinder Shohei Ohtani's play

MLB has started an investigation into the issue. After Ippei Mizuhara was fired by Dodgers management, Will Ireton took over as the new interpreter for Shohei Ohtani as the team continued their preparations for the regular season.

During yesterday's home debut game against the St. Louis Cardinals, it was evident that the ongoing gambling saga hasn't affected Ohtani's performance. He got two hits and a walk in his three at-bats and a run when he reached home with Freddie Freeman's two-run home run in the third inning.

Although Ohtani has not hit a home run in Dodgers blue yet, the two-time MVP understands the expectations he is carrying. Along with fellow All-Stars Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez, his top goal is to win a World Series, and the alleged case does not seem to divert him from his goal.

Today, Shohei Ohtani will again play at Dodger Stadium against the Cardinals, with fans hoping to see him deliver an MVP-caliber performance.

