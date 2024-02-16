"It kinda collapsed together" - Brian Cashman bares unheard tale behind Yankees' pursuit of Juan Soto in the offseason

The New York Yankees had a successful offseason by strengthening their roster. They added Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in the league, with a $31 million contract for the 2024 season. They also signed Marcus Stroman, an All-Star ace, for a two-year, $37 million contract.

Recently, Yankee GM Brian Cashman appeared on the 1,000th episode of "Talkin' Yanks" and revealed that the acquisition of Juan Soto was already on the team's agenda.

“We had so many conversations with San Deigo. I don’t think our initial thought process was both Soto and Grissom, but it kinda collapsed together,” said Cashman.

During the interview with Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien, Cashman also mentioned how the Yankees initially used former Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo to gain leverage over the Padres but ultimately ended up acquiring all of them.

“We had simultaneous conversations going on with Verdugo, where we trying to leverage with the Padres. … Then at some points kinda popped in, Why not just do ‘em all? And it benefits us a great deal,” he added.

The Yankees now have a star-studded outfield department, featuring Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo for the 2024 season.

The Yankees aren’t “down” yet in 2024 preparation

The New York Yankees had a disappointing season in 2023, only winning 82 games and finishing fourth in the AL East. All the other teams in the division, except for the Boston Red Sox, made it to the postseason, with the Baltimore Orioles leading the group with 101 wins.

It was the first time the Yankees missed the playoffs since 2017, delaying their quest for the World Series yet again. However, the team had already planned and set their priorities for the offseason, building a strong roster to lead them to success in 2024.

Brian Cashman remains optimistic about adding more talent to bolster their chances even further.

“We’re not pencils down by any means.” - Brian Cashman via Yes Network.

The Yankees are scheduled to play their first spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on February 24th.

