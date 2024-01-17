"It obviously is a huge deal" - MLB Insider lauds Rachel Balkovec as inspirational figure for young aspirants post Marlins role

The Miami Marlins made a significant stride towards women's empowerment in sports by announcing Rachel Balkovec as their new director of player development. This decision was made possible by the team's new president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, who restructured the organization and invited Balkovec to start her new chapter in Miami at the age of 36.

Balkovec previously performed managerial duties for the Tampa Tarpons, the New York Yankees' Single-A affiliate, for two seasons. In response to this historic moment, sports broadcaster and MLB insider Dani Wexelman praised Balkovec on MLB Network Radio.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“For me personally, it obviously is a huge deal as well. It just means that we have another person, another woman in a position,” said Wexelman.

“There are little girls growing up seeing her (Rachel Balkovec) in these positions, they're going to see a woman doing the job and a woman who is so capable, more than capable…And she wants to learn and grow.”

Wexelman emphasized the importance of pursuing one's dream job, regardless of any opposing voices.

“Doing the jobs you want one day, for me, that's the most important thing our game can provide for somebody when it comes to off the field,” she added.

Looking back at Rachel Balkovec’s baseball journey

Rachel Balkovec is a former NCAA Division I softball catcher who played for Creighton and New Mexico before obtaining her master’s degree in kinesiology at LSU.

She began her career in 2012 as an interim strength and conditioning coach for the Rookie Advanced Johnson City in the Cardinals franchise, where she was awarded the Appalachian League Award for strength coach of the year. In 2014, she was promoted by the Cardinals and became the first full-time female professional baseball coordinator.

Balkovec made history when she was hired by the Houston Astros to become the team's new Latin America strength and conditioning coordinator. After two years, she moved to Texas to work with the organization's Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks.

In 2018, she went to the Netherlands to pursue her second master’s degree in human movement science. In 2020, Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as their hitting coach before being appointed as the manager for the Tampa Tarpons in 2022.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.