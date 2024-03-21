"It’s because he didn’t have a translator" - Fans troll Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers restrict post-game media access amid Ippei Mizuhara controversy

Shohei Ohtani has had a whirlwind last couple of days. He helped lead the comeback in the first game of the Seoul Series before seeing his translator fired over a gambling scandal that cost Ohtani $4.5 million. Then, they gave up 15 runs and lost.

Following the game, Ohtani was not available to speak to the press. Public relations employees guarded his locker and kept the press away from him and said that he wouldn't appear in any conferences.

The gambling scandal has been pointed at Ohtani now. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's sitation is not clear at all, and many fans are suspicious. The story, which said that translator Ippei Muzihara was bailed out by Ohtani and then that Ohtani didn't know about his gambling addiction, has changed a few times.

This has many speculating that Ohtani might have been gambling himself, and that his translator simply took the fall since players are forbidden from gambling. This is a fan theory that has no hard evidence behind it, and the MLB is not even investigating Ohtani over this.

Nevertheless, it has fans wondering why he wasn't available after the Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres.

Not all fans were suspicious. While the PR guarding his locker is strange, he doesn't speak English. He would have a difficult time answering any questions, and the language barrier might prove challenging in such an intricate situation with specific questions and answers.

Shohei Ohtani is not under investigation

Though this whole situation is rather bizarre, Shohei Ohtani is currently not under investigation for it. Some fans have it in their heads that he might know more than is being made out, but the league isn't looking at it that way.

Shohei Ohtani is not facing MLB discipline

The team fired the translator and that may be the end of it from baseball's perspective. The investigation resulted in Muzihara's firing, but it does not seem to be tracking towards a suspension or any punishment for Ohtani. As it stands, the fault lies with Muzihara and Ohtani is nothing more than a victim.

