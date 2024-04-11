“It’s so hard to be a fan of this team” - Red Sox fans upset after team squanders 5-run lead to lose against Orioles 

The Boston Red Sox had a tremendous start to their 2024 MLB regular season before moving to Fenway Park to kick off their opening series against the incumbent AL East champions, the Baltimore Orioles.

While losing the opener of the three-game series 7-1, the Red Sox have now squandered a 5-0 lead to lose Game 2 by a 7-5 scoreline, With that, they lost the series as well.

Red Sox fans voiced their displeasure at the result, with many saying how difficult it is to support the team at the moment. Fans have been dissatisfied with the organization since the lackluster offseason, which didn't see any big-name players coming to Fenway Park.

But that feeling was momentarily quashed at the start of the season after Boston took back-to-back series wins only to lose two at home, which has compelled the fans to feel disappointed once again:

"It’s so hard to be a fan of this team," one fan said.

The Red Sox hitters were immaculate, overpowering Orioles starter Cole Irvin from the onset and raking five runs off seven hits. The same can be said for Boston starter Kutter Crawford, who pitched five innings, giving up zero runs and struck out six batters in the process.

With a 5-0 lead heading into the sixth innings, the Red Sox relievers gave up three runs in the top of the sixth and four in the top of the seventh innings to give away the game to the Birds.

Fans lashed out at the ballclub on X/Twitter, giving away a winnable game at the end of the contest and losing the three-game series at home as well:

"This game was ours, but apparently a 5 run lead is too small" said yet another fan

Red Sox will hope to avoid getting swept by Orioles on Thursday

The Boston Red Sox are set to start Garrett Whitlock on the mound for the final game of the series against the Orioles. He has a 1-0 record so far this season, with a 0.96 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched.

Whitlock will be up against the Baltimore Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez, who has been exceptional so far in the season, raking in two wins for the team with a 2.19 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12.1 IP.

Boston will be vesting their hopes in RF Tyler O'Neill, who has been in red-hot form since the start of the season, as other stars on the team have yet to hit the ground running.

