“It’s just allowed me to really reflect on how grateful I am” - Shohei Ohtani praises Dodgers teammates for their support after Ippei Mizuhara scandal

Shohei Ohtani has been handling the media amidst a gambling scandal linked to Ippei Mizuhara, his former interpreter.

It has been a month since news of Ohtani allegedly being a victim of Mizuhara's betting debt case broke. Following a federal investigation, evidence surfaced that pointed to Mizuhara as the prime suspect, who was accused of stealing more than $16 million from Ohtani.

Two weeks ago, Mizuhara turned himself in to the authorities on charges of bank fraud felony. Despite that, he focused on his game and continued to improve his stats in each game. He expressed gratitude toward his Dodgers teammates and organization for their support.

“The investigation is currently still going on, so I can’t really say much about that,” Ohtani said through Will Ireton, his current interpreter, via The Athletic.

“But it made me really realize how supportive the teammates, the organization, the staff have been towards me. It’s just allowed me to really reflect on how grateful I am to be surrounded by them.”

Experts and fans were skeptical of Ohtani's potential after he struggled in his initial games for the Dodgers. However, their doubts were put to bed over time as Ohtani now leads the league in total hits (39) and doubles (14). He has a stat line of .371/.433/.695 while maintaining a 1.129 OPS.

Ohtani recently passed former MLB legend Hideki Matsui to become the top Japanese-born player with the most home runs (177). He is just one home run short of tying with his current manager Dave Roberts, who has the most home runs (7) for the Dodgers as a Japanese player.

Shohei Ohtani is excited for the Toronto tour

During his free agency, Shohei Ohtani was the most sought-after player with teams vying to get his signature, and Toronto Blue Jays were one of them. Ohtani and his agent Nez Balelo had urged the teams to keep the meetings secret. However, news of his visit to the Blue Jays’ $100 million training facility in Dunedin, FL, went viral.

During the winter GM meeting, the absence of Blue Jays' GM Ross Atkins made the news more serious. There was also a false alarm about Ohtani visiting Toronto for signing. However, none of that happened and on Friday for the first time since December. So he’ll go to Toronto.

“I was as surprised as any fan, in terms of news that was going around,” Ohtani said, via The Athletic. “But I did meet with the Blue Jays organization. The impression that I got was that it was a really, really great organization. The fans are really good, too. Love the city, too. So I’m really looking forward to going to Toronto.”

Entering on Thursday, the Dodgers are one victory away from sweeping the Washington Nationals. They continue to lead the NL West with a three-game winning streak and a 15-11 record.

