"It's a leap day, so it doesn't count" - Yankees fans disheartened after Bronx Bombers' tied spring training game against Marlins

Fans were left disappointed on Thursday as the New York Yankees ended their Spring Training game against the Miami Marlins in a 0-0 tie. While the New York bullpen was impressively led by Clayton Beeter and managed to keep the Miami bats quiet, their offence failed to give them the win.

With both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto rested on the day, the NY offence failed to score in what turned out to be a dull affair.

The New York Yankees enter 2024 Spring Training with renewed hope for the upcoming MLB season. Having added the likes of Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman among several other tweaks to the roster, they are typically an interesting side to look out for. Soto has undoubtedly been the marquee signing of the offseason even if it turns out to be for a single year.

The Yankees started their preseason action well with two wins on the run against the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. However, that was followed by two losses and a win before they faced the Marlins on Thursday.

Starter Clayton Beeter was the standout performer for New York, with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts. However, their offence failed to step up to the plate and the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 tie, provoking several responses from fans on social media.

"It's a leap day, so it doesn't count," wrote one fan on X. "A shutout tie?" added another.

Yankees prospect Clayton Beeter impresses in Spring Training outing against the Marlins

Clayton Beeter was acquired by the New York Yankees on 2022 deadline day as part of the Joey Gallo trade for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent the 2023 season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes Barre with impressive numbers.

Beeter is now looking to break into the roster as a starter or a reliever and Thursday's performance will be a huge encouragement for him. His three scoreless innings were undoubtedly the brightest takeaway for the New York side on Thursday as they continue their build-up to the regular MLB season.

