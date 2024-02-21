"It's like deGrom all over again" - Mets fans extremely concerned as Kodai Senga misses spring training workout due to arm issue

Even before the start of Spring Training, the New York Mets and their ace, Kodai Senga, are already off on the wrong foot. The Mets' new manager, Carlos Mendoza, announced to reporters that the Japanese pitcher is currently being evaluated by the team's training staff following a throwing session yesterday.

Although Mendoza was unable to provide reporters with many details on Kodai Senga's status, he did mention that the 31-year-old is dealing with fatigue in his throwing arm. While this is no indication of anything severe, it is concerning for the team and its fans, who have become accustomed to their star pitcher suffering injuries.

After news of Senga's injury hit social media, many New York Mets fans couldn't help but remind themselves of the issues that constantly plagued Jacob deGrom. The former National League Cy Young Award winner was plagued with injuries during his New York Mets tenure, something that has plenty of fans feeling anxious about.

Some fans have compared the injury to that of Jacob deGrom, while others are concerned with the future of Senga and whether or not he will be sidelined through the beginning of the season. Although Senga cleared 160 innings last season, the fact that he is 31-years-old has some fans concerned.

Others have pointed out that historically, arm fatigue has led to more severe injuries, something that New York Mets fans are hoping is not the case. Carlos Mendoza also announced that there is no word yet on whether or not the team's star pitcher will need to undergo further testing or an MRI.

Kodai Senga is set to lead the New York Mets pitching staff this season

After trading away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer last season, Kodai Senga was expected to lead the team's pitching staff this year. This latest update on his arm, however, has left many feeling pessimistic.

2023 was Senga's first season in the MLB and he more than lived up to the hype surrounding his major league debut. Over 166.1 innings with the New York Mets last season, Senga posted a 12-7 record with a dazzling 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts. This excellent performance earned Senga an All-Star selection, as well as the runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year Award voting.

