"It's like watching a skyscraper trying to sprint!” – Fans troll Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton as poor baserunning leads to out

Giancarlo Stanton has made a career and name for himself thanks to his towering home run power. One thing that the former National League MVP is not known for is his baserunning speed. Although he could get some leeway for his size (6-foot-6 and 245lbs) he has more than a few viral videos of his lack of speed on the base paths.

Well, Giancarlo Stanton can add another video clip to the collection. The five-time All-Star was called out at second base during Monday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. After what seemed to be a base hit by young prospect Austin Wells, the hulking Stanton was too slow to second base and was thrown out by Anthony Santander.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man built like a tree, it’s expected" - One fan shared

Needless to say, as soon as the play occurred, a number of fans took to social media to troll the former MVP. Many commented on how incredibly slow Stanton looked on the play, saying that the superstar is almost painful to watch when he is running.

"Stanton on the basepaths? It's like watching a skyscraper trying to sprint!" - One fan said

Expand Tweet

"Dude has cement. Hard to watch" - Another fan shared

Others have said that Giancarlo Stanton lost nearly 30lbs this offseason only to look slower than ever. It was an unfortunate situation for Stanton, as it appeared that there was a chance that the ball could have been caught, so his hesitation led to the play at second base and the trolling of fans on social media.

"Lost 30 pounds to be slower bruh" - Another fan said

"Ah yes all that offseason work really paying off" - One fan joked

"if every active pro athlete in the NBA, MLB, and NFL raced right now he’d have a huge chance of coming in last, i’d probably bet on him coming in last" - Another added

This is not the first baserunning play from Giancarlo Stanton to make the rounds this season

Earlier this season, the New York Yankees slugger turned on the "jets" to score at home from second base. Although Stanton was able to score on the play, the video instantly circulated on social media as the seemingly simple scoring play looked rather difficult for the outfielder.

The play in question came during an early-season matchup between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. With Giancarlo Stanton standing on second base, veteran catcher Jose Trevino laced a line drive into the outfield. Stanton barreled his way around the bases, and eventually scored on the play, however, it was much closer than it should have been.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback