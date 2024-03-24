"It's probably going to happen this week" - MLB insider believes Jordan Montgomery's free agency saga is about to culminate as teams hunt for starters

It could be a good time for Jordan Montgomery to strike a great deal. With Blake Snell now with the San Francisco Giants, Scott Boras, their agent, is promoting Montgomery to generate maximum interest from potential suitors.

There are several teams in need of a starting pitcher, especially someone like Montgomery, who has a great postseason performance resume. According to Tim Bowden of The Athletic, Montgomery may soon sign with a team, which could happen as early as next week.

“My understanding from my sources is that Montgomery's market is here, and so it's probably going to happen this week because it's becoming really competitive,” Bowden said on MLB Network Radio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They have two long-term offers on the table for Montgomery, so he's not necessarily going to get this short-term deal like we thought that Blake Snell and (Cody) Bellinger got.”

Expand Tweet

On X, Bowden reported that the negotiations for Montgomery's services involve the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as well as two 2023 playoff teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, who are facing a crisis with their starting pitchers due to recent injuries.

Expand Tweet

Without naming any team, Bowden confirmed that Montgomery has already received two long-term offers. So, it’s likely that his signing will be different from Snell's and Bellinger's.

Which team is more suitable for Jordan Montgomery?

Jordan Montgomery's performance during the postseason run with the Texas Rangers last year has significantly increased his value as a free agent. Despite not receiving any personal honors yet, he remained one of the most sought-after players in the market during the offseason.

Although there are speculations of a Yankees reunion or a return to Texas, Montgomery's agent, Scott Boras, is open to offers from new teams. The list of interested teams now includes the Astros, Phillies and Red Sox, making the competition more intense.

The New York Yankees were among the first teams to reach out to Montgomery, but they shifted their focus to Blake Snell instead. However, their failure to sign Snell has renewed their interest in Montgomery, especially since their rotation leader, Gerrit Cole, has been sidelined with an elbow injury. They may re-engage in negotiation talks.

The Astros are doing everything possible to regain their World Series crown this season and have signed Josh Hader to strengthen their bullpen while extending Jose Altuve for five more seasons. However, injuries to Jose Urquidy and Justin Verlander may lead them to consider Montgomery.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves, with Chris Sale and reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. in the lineup. It will be wise for them to acquire as much help as possible. Similarly, the Red Sox's young rotation will benefit from the guidance of an eight-year seasonal veteran like Montgomery.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.