"It’s the only thing I’m focused on" - Tyler Glasnow vows to keep delivering dominating starts for Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow is preparing to face the San Deigo Padres on Friday at Petco Park, following his great start against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 11-2, and eventually the series.

Considering the hot streak the Dodgers lineup has right now, it will be a tough mission for the Padres to break their seven-game winning streak. After the Marlins sweep on Wednesday, Glasnow shared that he’s only focusing on getting his work done, which is delivering a good start to the Dodgers.

“It’s great. (I’m just) trying to piece them all together and have good start after good start. It’s the only thing I’m focused on,” said Glasnow, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“I think a lot of the other stuff that comes with it is awesome, but I think for the most part, I’m just trying to pitch well every time I get the ball and I think all that stuff will follow.”

Tyler Galsnow’s stats reflect the impressive season he’s having right now. In eight starts, he has pitched for 50 innings, earning 15 runs and has an ERA of 2.70. Glasnow also has the most strikeouts (63) in the league, proving his dominance on the mound.

Last year, he had a career-high 120 innings season. It raised questions on his effectiveness as one of the Dodgers aces this year. However, Galsnow has cleared those doubts with his brilliant performances and has a chance of making records this season with the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow opened up about the Dodgers and his new teammates

On the 12th episode of “Diffin’ Deep Podcast”, hosted by Eric Hosmer, Justin Su’a and Peter Moylan, Tyler Galsnow shared about his new club, the Los Angeles Dodgers and his new teammates in LA.

“I’m super excited,” Glasnow replied when asked about being a Dodger. “They (LA Dodgers) have the resources to have everything that you need to become a better baseball player. And I think too that they have an eye for getting good teammates as well.” [Time Stamp: 12:05]

“I think that’s a huge thing they take into account like they have to be good for the clubhouse… everyone in the clubhouse is so solid and I think that's what’s gonna make the Dodgers so special.”

The Dodgers haven’t lost a game this month and are on a five-series winning streak. They are the top team in the NL West with a 26-13 record, followed by the Padres (20-20), with a seven consecutive winning streak.

On Friday, the Padres welcome the Dodgers on their home turf for the first time this year, anticipating a thrilling game between the two division rivals.

