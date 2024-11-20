"It's way more likely Roki Sasaki signs elsewhere than he signs there" - Former Reds GM downplays chances of Japanese phenom signing with the Dodgers

Roki Sasaki is one of the hottest names on the open market right now. The 23-year-old Japanese pitching phenom was posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines of the NPB, making him a free agent for MLB clubs to attempt to sign. Given his track record in Japan, his age, and his impressive arsenal of pitches, Sasaki has all the tools to be an elite pitcher in North America.

Several teams will be looking to secure Sasaki's signature this offseason, much like the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes last season. Given his connection to both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it is unsurprising that many experts across the MLB believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers will secure him. However, former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Jim Bowden is not one of those experts and feels that the Dodgers are not the lock that many feel they are.

"The sense I get from everyone is that the narrative of him going to the Dodgers, it's way more likely that he signs elsewhere than he signs there," Bowden said on Wednesday's episode of Foul Territory.

Aside from the Los Angeles Dodgers, there have been a number of teams linked to Roki Sasaki, including the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres. While some teams may seem like more of a stretch than others compared to the Dodgers, Jim Bowden doesn't see it that way.

"I'm not saying at the end of the day, perhaps he changes his mind, perhaps Ohtani and Yamamoto can convince him, but based on what I'm hearing, I would say 85% chance he does not sign with the Dodgers," Bowden continued.

Roki Sasaki gained international attention thanks to his performances in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

While those close to baseball have known about Sasaki for several years, it was his dominant performances for Team Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic that caught the eye of fans across the globe. During the tournament, Sasaki posted a 3.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 7.2 innings of work.

While those numbers are solid, it was his extreme velocity on his fastball that helped him gain attention. Roki Sasaki threw a pitch that clocked in at 101.9 MPH during the World Baseball Classic, even hitting 102.5 MPH in the NPB. The kid's got a cannon in his arm, something that should translate well at the MLB level.

