JD Martinez Free Agency Update: At least 6 teams waiting for coveted DH's price to drop, per MLB insider

For the past five seasons, JD Martinez has been demolishing baseballs on the regular. However, the expected asking price of the current free agent might be a little too much for many suitors to stomach.

Since his World Series-winning 2018 season, Martinez has hit .289 with 163 home runs. An All-Star since 2021, Martinez has also led the AL in both RBIs as well as doubles. In 2023, as a member of the Dodgers, the DH hit .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

"JD Martinez joins the home run party and it's 7-1 Dodgers! (via @Dodgers)" - FOX Sports: MLB

Although Martinez was expected to scoop up an offer early in his free agency, the 36-year old remains uncommitted with just over a month before spring training. One of the more surprising names to have not yet landed a deal, one MLB analyst has a theory as to why the former Boston Red Sox World Series champ has not yet put pen to paper.

In his weekly baseball roundup column for USA Today, writer Bob Nightengale addressed JD Martinez' free agency. According to Nightengale, there are several teams interest in signing the slugger, but are holding back on account of his anticipated asking price. Nightengale wrote:

"There are at least a half-dozen teams interested in DH J.D. Martinez, but are waiting for the price tag to drop"

Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid Martinez $10 million. During his five seasons in Boston, Martinez earned about $22 million per year. Now, teams on Nightengale's prospective list will probably want an agreement somwhere in the realm of between $5 and $8 million if they are to commit to Martinez, who is slowly ageing out of his prime.

JD Martinez could be the best budget pickup of the offseason

Nearly a decade after Martinez hit 38 home runs and 102 RBIs in his breakout season for the Detroit Tigers, his bat remains a coveted asset. With that said, teams need to be realistic about their financial constraints, especially given the magnitude of some of the other deals we have witnessed this year.

Although he may not be as young as he used to be, the prospect of signing Martinez at a discounted rate is something that every team in baseball needs ot pay attention to. For the team who eventually cracks this pricing riddle, big offensive returns stand to be reaped.

