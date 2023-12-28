J.D. Martinez Free Agency Update: Mets join Angels in race for star DH, per MLB insider

The offseason is in full swing, and for both the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets, the designated hitter position is in the spotlight. As they strategize for the upcoming season, both teams are eyeing the talents of multi-time All-Star DH J.D. Martinez.

For the Los Angeles Angeles, the offseason agenda is packed with priorities, including retaining the exceptional Shohei Ohtani and securing a new manager. However, the uncertainty of Ohtani’s future has led the Angels to explore potential replacements. Among the options is J.D. Martinez, a seasoned player who has consistently delivered as an All-Star in the past five seasons.

Martinez, at the age of 36, showcased his prowess in the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, slugging 33 home runs, amassing 101 RBIs, and boasting an impressive .893 OPS. His performance has caught the attention of teams in need of a reliable DH, making him a prime target for the Los Angeles Angels.

The New York Mets have also expressed their interest in the services of J.D. Martinez.

Meanwhile, on the Atlantic coast, the New York Mets are also on the hunt for a designated hitter to enhance their lineup. With the departure of Daniel Vogelbach, the Mets are exploring options, and J.D. Martinez is among the sluggers on their radar. Teaming up with Jorge Soler and Teoscar Hernandez, Martinez is considered a clean fit for the Mets, offering both power at the plate and experience.

Martinez’s standout 2023 MLB campaign with the Dodgers, where he recorded 33 home runs and 103 RBIs, has positioned him as a top choice for the Mets to bolster their designated hitter spot. While no one can truly replace a player of Ohtani’s caliber, Martinez represents a formidable option to fortify the Mets’ lineup and contribute to their offensive firepower.

As the hot stove league heats up, all eyes are on J.D. Martinez, waiting to see where the veteran designated hitter will land for the upcoming season. Whether it’s the bright lights of Los Angeles or the big stage of New York, Martinez’s impact on the DH spot could be a game-changer for the Angels or the Mets in the quest for baseball glory in 2024.

