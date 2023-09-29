The Seattle Mariners kept their postseason hopes alive after J.P. Crawford's two-run double sealed a narrow 3-2 victory over Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

As the Mariners trailed the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, Crawford registered his most valuable hit of the season to send a line drive over Evan Carter to seal a walk-off victory.

The victory keeps Mariners alive in their pursuit of a postseason place as they are just one game behind the Houston Astros in the AL wild-card standings.

Crawford was delirious after securing a crucial victory for his side and his emotions got the better of him as he dropped the F-bomb during an interview before signing a camera lens in wild celebratory scenes.

“Let’s f**king go!” - J.P. Crawford

“We apologize for the profanity from JP Crawford... but he does make a good point,” Jennifer Mueller of ROOT SPORTS said.

Seattle Mariners remain alive after Crawford's heroics as AL West nears dramatic finish

Crawford's heroics couldn't have come at a better time for the Mariners, as a defeat would have landed a severe blow to their chances of securing a wild-card spot.

Despite star slugger Julio Rodriguez registering his 32nd home run of the season in the game, it was a struggle for the Mariners against the pitching prowess of Jordan Montgomery.

The Rangers looked to have maintained their lead that they secured in the fourth inning, only for Crawford to spoil the party for the AL West leaders. However, the defeat is not a major setback for the Rangers as they are primed to secure the playoff berth by winning the division.

The magic number remains 2 for the Rangers, who are eyeing their first American League West title since 2016. They have three games left in the series against the Mariners to secure their postseason berth as the AL West heads for a dramatic finish.