J.P. France News: MLB insider feels Astros' pitcher's layoff will add to already persistent bullpen woes

The Houston Astros’ rotation continues to deteriorate as J.P. France is sidelined for “a while," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Tuesday. The reason is a shoulder injury, which bugged the 29-year-old starter in spring training.

"Concerning news for a depleted Astros rotation: J.P. France has a shoulder injury that could keep him out “a while,” source tells @TheAthletic. As it begins a stretch of 29 games in 30 days, Houston has five healthy ML starters on its 40-man roster."

Although he recovered in time to make the Opening weekend for the Astros, the outcomes weren’t in his favor. France was getting pressured as his fellow teammates, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier placed on the Injured List.

France suffered with a 7.46 ERA in his brief time in the Majors, earning 21 runs in five games in 25.1 innings. So the Astros optioned him to triple-A Suger Land at the end of last month. He had a single start for the Space Cowboys, earning three runs in 3.2 innings.

It was a “very tough” decision for Joe Espada, the Astros skipper, as the team could need him in May. This month, the Astros are scheduled to play 29 games in 30 days and may develop a six-man rotation.

According to Rome, a few names may enter the Astros’ rotation as the sixth man, starting with Christian Javier, who is recovering from a neck injury. He may join the lineup as early as this weekend against the Detroit Tigers.

“On Sunday, [Dana] Brown said the team expects Cristian Javier to return from a neck injury as early as this weekend in Detroit,” Rome reported. “Activating Javier this weekend would give Houston enough bodies to construct a six-man rotation.”

Next in line is Jose Urquidy. He is recovering from a forearm strain and is scheduled to throw in a live batting practice, prompting a possibility of being in the rotation if rehab goes well.

Hunter Brown (8.89 ERA) and Spencer Arrighetti (8.27 ERA) are proving costly for the team, while Blair Henley is waiting for a chance after his single start for the Astros.

Astros star ace’s future swirling with speculations

After recovering from a shoulder injury, Justin Verlander made his 2024 major league debut against the Washington Nationals last month. Amid the Houston Astros' difficult season and rotation concerns, Verlander posted a 2.08 ERA in three games, pitching for 17.1 innings.

However, the star ace is 41 years old, appearing in his 19th season. There’s no doubt about his commitment to the team, as he waived his no-trade clause to return to Houston last year, making it unlikely for him to leave the team.

Verlander's contract contains a conditional option for 2025, depending on whether he pitched 140 innings this year. But with possible long-term plans with Alex Bregman and an opportunity for Juan Soto, the team might be looking for a suitor for Verlander. Since the New York Mets are covering a portion of his salary, a mid-season trade might not just be a speculation for the Astros in the coming months.

