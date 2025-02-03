Jackson Merrill makes feelings clear on Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Padres manager Mike Shildt

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill feels that manager Mike Shildt is largely responsible for creating a family-like environment within their clubhouse. Merrill credited Shildt for making him feel relaxed within the team despite being a rookie. He said that Padres superstars such as Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts also treat him like their younger brother.

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 season after an outstanding rookie campaign. The 22-year-old is now rated as one of the best young players in the MLB for the upcoming campaign.

On Sunday, Jackson Merrill spoke about the influence of Mike Shildt during the press conference at the Padres 2025 Fan Fest.

"I feel like [Shildt] doesn't get as much credit as he deserves for what he's done to build a culture and to build us more as a family than as a team," Merrill said.

"He treats me with respect, but he also treats me with some discipline, too. He's not going to let some things slide, and he's going to be tough on me, but I really appreciate that because it's constructive criticism. He's my coach, but he's also up there to make sure I'm going on the right path," Merrill added.

He also discussed his strong relationship with Manny Machado and Xnader Bogaerts.

"They're not all hearty, and they don't act like they're super tough, but they'll mess with you and play games and make jokes. That's how brotherhood is," he said. "It's not all fun and games, but when it comes down to getting to business, we're there to work. Everybody can lock it in."

The San Diego Padres fell just short of reaching the World Series last year after losing the National League Championship Series to arch-rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers.

I have to make the team again: Jackson Merrill

Jackson Merrill was voted behind Paul Skenes in the NL Rookie of the Year race (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jackson Merrill was picked up in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and was promoted to their opening day roster last year after just two seasons in the minor leagues. He enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and carried his momentum right through the postseason.

Merrill ultimately finished as the runner-up for the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year. Nevertheless, he is not willing to move away from the mindset of being a rookie just yet.

"I'm going to spring training thinking I have to make the team again," Merrill said. "I'm still a rookie; still on that deal. Still under the five years of [club] control. I don't have any say here. I'm playing for a spot, and I'm playing to compete for a team that's going to compete for a world championship."

Merill slashed .292/.326/.500 last year along with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 127.

