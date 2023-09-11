Jarred Kelenic Injury Update: Mariners breakout slugger set to make triumphant MLB return

The Seattle Mariners are getting some serious firepower back for their postseason push with outfielder Jarred Kelenic being reinstated from the IL on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Mariners have optioned Cade Marlowe back to Triple-A Tacoma to open a spot for Kelenic on the roster.

- @MarinersPR

Jarred Kelenic has not appeared in a game for the Mariners since July 19th as a result of breaking his foot after kicking a water cooler. The incident occurred following a strikeout against the Minnesota Twins, not only shelving the potential star for weeks but also stalling his breakout season.

It was a devastating blow for the 24-year-old, who, prior to the injury, was enjoying the best season of his young MLB career. Through 90 games this season, Kelenic has maintained a .252 batting average with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs, as well as recording a career-high 12 stolen bases.

Following the diagnosis, the young outfielder gave a tearful interview to reporters, addressing the injury and how his emotions got the best of him. He also went on to say how he let his teammates down and is now looking to learn from the incident and continue to grow.

- @DKramer_

Jarred Kelenic rejoins a Seattle Mariners team that is in the thick of the American League Wild Card race

While the loss of Kelenic could have derailed the Seattle Marines season, thanks to not only the depth of the roster but the solid performances from his replacement Cade Marlowe, the club finds itself in a postseason spot.

The Seattle Mariners have only 19 games remaining in the regular season, however, they currently hold a 0.5-game lead on their division rivals, the Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card position. They also find themselves 1.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the second Wild Card position.

- @NorthStarBet

The return of Jarred Kelenic to the lineup could play a major role in the playoff hopes of the Seattle Mariners. While he has been out of action for several weeks, he will need to immediately step up in the club's 19 remaining games.