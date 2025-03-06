Jarren Duran makes feelings clear on giving up center field to 24-year-old Red Sox phenom

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has no qualms about giving up his spot in center field to Ceddanne Rafaela. The 24-year-old Rafaela, who also played shortstop at times last season, looks set to play more center in 2025.

That's at the expense of Duran, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Boston Red Sox last season. The 28-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in his career after hitting double digits for steals, doubles, triples and home runs before the midseason interval. Duran was also named the All-Star Game MVP after hitting a decisive home run in the encounter.

On Wednesday, Jarren Duran had an interview with former All-Star outfielder Chris Young for MLB Network. He shared his thoughts on giving up his center field role to Ceddanne Rafaela and moving to left field for the 2025 season.

"I'm more than happy to move to left field because it gives Raf a chance to win a Gold Glove at center," Duran said. "I don't even want to touch right field because we've got a Gold Glover there now."

The Golde Glove right fielder Durant was referring to was Wilyer Abreu, who was a revelation for the Red Sox in his first full season with the team last year.

It's about knowing all the nooks and crannies: Jarren Duran on dealing with the Green Monster

Jarren Duran fielding a ball in front of the Green Monster at Fenway Park last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Playing left field at Fenway Park is a much more demanding job than playing the position at most ballparks due to the presence of the Green Monster, the tall wall on the left field fence.

Jarren Duran offered his take on navigating the unique challenges faced by left fielders at the Boston Red Sox home ground.

"The Monster is definitely a contributor. I remember sticking my hand in the camera hole last year," he said. "Yeah, it's about knowing all the nooks and crannies and the bounces and stuff like that. If the ball's higher, you can get under it. When it's low, knowing when you can barehand it to the guy at second.

"A lot of the things that people don't think about left field is, when the ball's carrying back, it's going to come back into play," he added.

Durran played 160 games for the Red Sox last season and appeared at left field in 83 of them. He batted .285/.342/.492 during the regular season with 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. Duran also led the MLB with 48 doubles and 14 triples, besides having the most plate appearances and at-bats last year.

