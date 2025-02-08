Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals feedback from Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, and Trea Turner on his bold flashy style

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most flamboyant players in the MLB, both on and off the field. However, his flashy lifestyle and bold persona do not always rub off in a positive fashion among his peers as well as the fans.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently revealed that he had received a lot of flak from several MLB veterans for his wearing different colored shoes and chains around his neck to the field when he first broke into the major leagues. At the same time, he also received support from several other superstars, such as Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, and Trea Turner.

On Friday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the guest for the opening episode of the Absolutely Ridiculous podcast. Apparently, he is also the Director of Culture for the show. Chisholm Jr. discussed the response he received from various superstars regarding his bold fashion style.

"I talked to all the big dogs. [Francisco] Lindor loved it. [Javier] Baez loved it when he got traded over," Chisholm Jr. said. "Trey Turner loved it. Bryce [Harper], J.T. Realmuto.

"[Mike] Trout, who loved it. When I talked to Trout next year when we played against them, it was like, "Bro, keep doing your thing. I love the purple. I love the blue hair." But certain vets didn't welcome it. And me, with my personality, could not care less about what anybody says about me."

Chisholm Jr. hails from Nassau, Bahamas. He was drafted as an international free agent by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 before getting traded to the Miami Marlins three years later.

Nobody taken as much adversity coming as I had coming to the big leagues: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. played a key role in the Yankees winning the American League pennant (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Chisholm Jr. thinks nobody has been rebuked as he was for carrying a flashy style on the field, but he faced the strongest criticism from within his own clubhouse at the time.

"Most of the hate came from the guys on my own team," Chisholm Jr. recalled. "

"The kickback I had to take for, first of all, not playing even two games in the big leagues, and I'm already wearing Jordan 1's in different colors on the field. The way my veterans in the clubhouse were getting at me, comparing it to the veterans in the league, was getting at me. Ain't nobody taken as much adversity coming as I had coming to the big leagues."

Chisholm Jr. was traded to the New York Yankees last year. His arrival sparked the team out of a slump to ultimately reach the World Series after a 15-year drought.

